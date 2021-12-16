Davis Wright, Partner Sanctioned $40K For 'Bad Faith' Filings

By Lauren Berg (December 16, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and a veteran labor law partner who represented an Oregon hospital seeking to stop a nurses' union strike owe more than $40,000 in sanctions, a federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the attorney filed a complaint and injunction motion "in bad faith for an improper purpose." An Oregon federal judge granted a union's request to sanction Davis Wright and a partner for seeking an injunction on behalf of a hospital to stop medical technicians and therapists from going on strike. (iStock.com/alfexe) Judge Michael J. McShane of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon granted a request...

