Amtrak Vaccine Mandate Suit's Fate Uncertain After Ga. Ruling

By Celeste Bott (December 17, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- Two rail unions and Amtrak asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to hold off on considering the unions' bids for an injunction blocking the rail service's companywide vaccination policy, in the wake of a Georgia federal court ruling blocking a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Amtrak told an Illinois federal judge in a joint motion that the unions' pending motions for a preliminary injunction should be held in abeyance "unless or until Amtrak reinstates its mandatory vaccination policy."...

