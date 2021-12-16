6 Aerospace Execs Indicted Over No-Poaching Agreement

By Hailey Konnath (December 16, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- Six executives and managers from Raytheon and other aerospace firms have been hit with charges stemming from an alleged conspiracy in which they agreed not to poach competitors' workers for more than a decade, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday in Connecticut federal court. Federal prosecutors say the purported scheme involved a "major aerospace engineering company" and "outsource engineering suppliers" and affected thousands of engineers and other skilled workers in the aerospace industry. The indictment names Mahesh Patel, of Connecticut; Robert Harvey, of South Carolina; Harpreet Wasan, of Connecticut; Steven Houghtaling, of Connecticut; Tom Edwards, of Connecticut; and Gary Prus, of...

