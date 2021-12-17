Parkland Victim Attys Want Podhurst Out As Lead Counsel

By Carolina Bolado (December 17, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- A group of lawyers who represented a class of victims of the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, asked a Florida federal judge Thursday to remove Podhurst Orseck PA as lead counsel for the class after the firm asked for a 10% cut of the plaintiffs' $127.5 million settlement with the FBI. The 16 attorneys from various firms and solo practices say they were surprised by the motion filed Wednesday by Podhurst Orseck requesting a 10% fee for being lead counsel in the consolidated Federal Tort Claims Act suit brought by 40 people who claimed that the FBI failed to follow up...

