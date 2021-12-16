Fox News Loses Bid To Toss Dominion $1.6B Defamation Suit

By Lauren Berg (December 16, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday denied Fox News' bid to toss Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit accusing the news network of spreading "outlandish" claims about the 2020 election, finding that Fox's defenses that it broadcast either truthful reporting or opinions don't warrant dismissal. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis denied the May dismissal bid by Fox News Network LLC, rejecting the cable giant's argument that it was free to neutrally report allegations made against Dominion by former President Donald Trump, according to a copy of the order obtained by Deadline. "To assert and benefit from this defense, a...

