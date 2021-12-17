Developer Tells 11th Circ. Its COVID Ruling Does Not Apply

By Ben Zigterman (December 17, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- A Florida development company asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive its COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that the circuit's previous decision on coronavirus coverage does not apply to its suit. A Florida developer asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive its COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that its allegations of "physical loss or damage" were plausible enough to survive an insurance company's motion to dismiss, which a federal judge granted. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Frontier Development LLC said Thursday in its opening brief that its allegations of "physical loss or damage" were plausible enough to survive Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss,...

