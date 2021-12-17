10th Circ. Told Asset Turnover Order Not Unprecedented

By Khorri Atkinson (December 17, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Bolivian investment firm Compania de Inversiones Mercantiles SA is urging the Tenth Circuit to affirm a district court decision ordering a Mexican cement company to turn over roughly $50 million worth of cash and securities held by Mexican subsidiaries, saying the order is far from unprecedented. The investment firm, also known as CIMSA, fired back Thursday at Mexican cement company Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua's argument last month that the lower court lacked the authority to issue the forfeiture order against its Mexican subsidiaries because it violated Mexican and Colorado state rules limiting the authority of American judges to dictate the fate...

