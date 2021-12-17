Texas Jury Convicts Californian In $28M Kickback Scheme

By Michelle Casady (December 17, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A monthlong jury trial in the Eastern District of Texas has ended with a mixed bag ruling after the panel convicted one man for his role in a $28 million health care kickback scheme, acquitted another and deadlocked on a conspiracy charge for a third defendant. On Thursday, the jury convicted Vincent Marchetti Jr., 57, of Coronado, California, of conspiring with others to pay and receive kickbacks in exchange for referring individuals for pharmacogenetic testing — genetic testing that can determine how a patient metabolizes certain drugs. Marchetti Jr. faces up to five years in prison. A date for sentencing had...

