CBP Didn't Fully Document Response To Breach, GAO Says

By Alyssa Aquino (December 17, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't properly document all the steps it took in response to security breaches that exposed people's identifying information, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. CBP didn't provide a U.S. Department of Homeland Security incident database with updated data on the type of information potentially exposed amid security breaches, and the agency didn't fully explain why it chose not to inform affected individuals of the incidents, the federal watchdog reported Thursday. "Until DHS follows through on ensuring that components fully implement key privacy and remediation activities, [personally identifying information] is at increased risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS