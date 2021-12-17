FCC's Carr Praises Steps To Limit Chinese Drone Maker

By Kelcee Griffis (December 17, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday limited U.S. investment in Chinese drone-maker DJI as a threat to human rights, earning praise from a Federal Communications Commission official who has called for his own agency to crack down on the company. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the Treasury rightly blocked people from "purchasing or selling certain publicly traded securities" connected to DJI, and he emphasized that the FCC should limit sales of the equipment in the U.S. "Today's decision by the Treasury Department to add DJI to its investment blacklist is welcome news," Carr said in a statement. "Treasury's determination that...

