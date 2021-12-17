DOJ's Poultry Price-Fix Case Ends In Mistrial, New Trial In Feb.

By Khorri Atkinson (December 17, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice suffered a blow Thursday when a Colorado federal judge declared a mistrial after a deadlocked jury could not reach a verdict against 10 poultry executives accused of participating in a sprawling scheme to fix the price of chicken or rig bids in the U.S. chicken market. The DOJ, which confirmed the mistrial to Law360 on Friday and declined to comment, lodged the case last year as part of an ongoing criminal antitrust probe into the industry that produces chickens sold for human consumption. The investigation has so far netted the indictments of 14 individuals and two...

