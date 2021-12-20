Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Again Backs Kidney Patient's $31M Med Mal Win

By Lauraann Wood (December 20, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld a $31 million award again Friday for a man who claimed that egregiously negligent treatment at a federally funded health clinic led to his kidney failure, saying a trial court properly compared his negligence as it was asked.

The three-judge appellate panel rejected the U.S. government's argument that the lower court had failed a second time to properly analyze whether plaintiff Kevin Clanton should share any fault in his suit claiming Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation's failure to properly treat his high blood pressure caused him to suffer kidney failure and ultimately receive a transplant.

The appellate court...

