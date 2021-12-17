RI Man Admits Stealing Lobster, Battering FBI Agents

By Max Jaeger (December 17, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A phony Rhode Island caterer copped on Friday to defrauding distributors out of more than $831,000 in lobster, filet mignon, wild boar and other luxury food before trying to ram his car into arresting officers and going on the lam, prosecutors said. Paul Diogenes, 49, waived indictment and pled guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. to one count each of wire fraud and assaulting a federal officer. Entering the plea allowed him to avoid an aggravated identity theft charge that carries a mandatory minimum two-year sentence, according to his agreement. "He took full responsibility as expeditiously as...

