Pennsylvania Litigation To Watch In 2022

By Matthew Santoni (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's appellate courts could expand the possibilities for legal malpractice suits, consider if voter data is private and weigh if following industry standards shields products from strict liability — all with a new justice on the top court — in cases likely to develop further in 2022, attorneys told Law360. Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated tensions between the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf, now entering the final year of his last, constitutionally-limited term, with some of the resulting court clashes turning on the state justices' interpretation of the executive branch's authority to interpret state health law. In response, the General...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS