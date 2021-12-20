SEC Fights Hemp Co.'s Bid To Dismiss $11M Scalping Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 20, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has pushed back against a hemp products company's dismissal bid in a suit alleging it was part of an $11 million penny stock "scalping" scheme, saying the company mischaracterized the agency's allegations. The SEC said in a Friday opposition memo that HempAmericana Inc. and its CEO, Salvador Rosillo, made misleading disclosures in Regulation A circulars they filed, including that 20% of offering proceeds would be used for marketing and sales. The agency said HempAmericana and Rosillo conflated that disclosure with the fact that they used 29% of the proceeds for stock promotion, saying "sales and...

