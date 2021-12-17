Kramer Levin Attys Rebuked For Baseless Antisemitism Claim

By Hailey Konnath (December 17, 2021, 11:46 PM EST) -- A trio of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP attorneys were hit with sanctions Friday for making "shocking" and "offensive" antisemitism claims in a new trial bid in their client's patent infringement case against Amazon, with a Texas federal judge calling their conduct "unacceptable." U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright issued the sanctions in an order officially denying Israeli startup Freshub Inc.'s motion for judgment as a matter of law and motion for a new trial. In doing so, the judge said that "a bitter losing party's difficulty in explaining its loss is never a proper basis for counsel to invoke...

