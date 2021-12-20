Guaidó Wins Recognition In UK €1B Venezuelan Gold Fight

By Christopher Crosby (December 20, 2021, 10:22 AM GMT) -- Britain's top court recognized Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela on Monday but said it was for a lower court to determine whether he or Nicholas Maduro could tap into €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in gold stored at the Bank of England. The High Court will have to rule on whether Juan Guaidó's central bank officers have control over 31 tons of gold held at the Bank of England, pictured. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The U.K. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Guaidó, the opposition leader backed by the British government, was the South American country's head of state over Maduro, who declared...

