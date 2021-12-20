ACLU Says Feds Must Turn Over Asylum Denial Files

By Ivan Moreno (December 20, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union in Maine wants a federal judge to compel U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to release files detailing why certain asylum applications are being denied, saying the agency is refusing to search for records it's required to post publicly. The ACLU said in a Friday filing the court should reject the government's bid to dismiss the case and its argument that the additional documents the advocacy group wants would take years to collect because they're stored in different places. The group began seeking asylum records from USCIS after attorneys and applicants noticed approval rates at the agency's...

