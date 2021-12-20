DeFi Exec Says SEC's Subpoenas Broke Agency Rules

By Elise Hansen (December 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission violated its own rules and "basic legal ethics" when it improperly served a decentralized-finance executive at a conference, the CEO's attorneys told a New York federal court. Do Kwon and Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. on Friday renewed their efforts to have the subpoenas quashed. Kwon, Terraform's co-founder and CEO, argued he was improperly served with the subpoenas in person at a cryptocurrency summit. "The SEC violated its Rules of Practice, the Administrative Procedure Act and basic legal ethics in issuing and attempting to serve subpoenas on entities over which it lacks jurisdiction and which it...

