Bankrupt NYC Tower Owner Gets Court OK To Toss Manager

By Jeff Montgomery (December 20, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Owners of a bankrupt Manhattan office tower secured a Delaware court go-ahead Monday to reject its property management and leasing pact, with the judge cautioning that other rights of the manager and other parties in a $2.2 billion Chapter 11 have yet to be sorted out. The decision by Judge Mary F. Walrath cleared the way for PWM Property Management LLC to pursue the retention of Newmark Management as property manager for the 44-story 245 Park Avenue office tower, replacing S.L. Green Property Management. PWM, an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, sought bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1, accusing SLG of...

