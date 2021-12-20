Trump Sues NY AG To Halt Probe Into His Businesses

By Theresa Schliep (December 20, 2021, 11:06 AM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to stop her investigations into his business activities and accusing her of issuing overly broad subpoenas in violation of his constitutional rights. Former President Donald Trump, shown here on July 24, sued New York's attorney general Monday, seeking to stop her investigations into his business activities. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) The suit, filed in New York federal court, accuses the attorney general of pursuing politically charged investigations against the former president and abusing the power of her office. James has been investigating whether Trump inflated the value of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS