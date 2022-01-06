A Tale Of Two Cases: Lessons In No-Poach Litigation

By Craig Lee, Kevin Hahm and Christopher Brewer (January 6, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Over the past five years, the enforceability of employee no-poach agreements has garnered considerable attention in antitrust circles. These agreements by companies not to hire each other's employees were thrust into the spotlight in October 2016, when both the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission issued joint guidance announcing their decision to investigate and prosecute no-poach agreements as criminal matters — a change from the agencies' prior practice of investigating such agreements as civil violations. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter noted during a recent workshop on labor market competition jointly hosted by the FTC...

