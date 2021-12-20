Ex-Yukos Investors Want $50B Russia Award Case To Proceed

By Khorri Atkinson (December 20, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Former Yukos shareholders are pushing a D.C. federal court not to pause litigation to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia as they await a ruling from the Netherlands on the awards' validity, saying Russia's sovereign immunity defense must be resolved immediately. The investors in a brief Friday rebuked Russia's argument earlier this month that a Dutch Supreme Court's early November decision sending the case to a lower court to reconsider a procedural issue has left the seven-year-old award unenforceable, at least for now. They explained that the district court previously paused its consideration of Russia's immunity defense pending the...

