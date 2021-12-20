BNSF Worker Awarded $4.9M Over Car Accident Injuries

By Mike Curley (December 20, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- A North Dakota federal jury has reached a $4.9 million verdict in favor of a BNSF Railway Co. worker who was injured in an accident while riding in a company vehicle and who claimed BNSF was negligent in its training practices, among other things. In a verdict Friday, the jury found BNSF's negligence caused the car accident in which Adam Barron was injured in November 2014, but also found Barron could have avoided 10% of the damages if he had taken reasonable steps to mitigate them, reducing the total judgment by that amount. Barron sued the company in November 2017, nearly three years...

