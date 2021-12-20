Ill. Accounting Firm Sued For Late Disclosure Of Data Breach

By Ben Kochman (December 20, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- The Chicago accounting firm Bansley & Kiener LLP has been hit with a proposed class action in an Illinois state court for allegedly waiting a full year to disclose it had been hit by a ransomware attack that compromised nearly 275,000 customers' personal data. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Wisconsin resident Gregg Nelson accused the accounting firm of depriving him of months that he could have spent making sure that the stolen data — which included Social Security numbers — wasn't being used for identity theft. Bansley & Kiener, which is believed to manage payroll and benefits claims for Nelson's employer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS