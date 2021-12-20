Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Court Deals A Blow To Historic Theater's Virus Loss Suit

By Hope Patti (December 20, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- A historic New Jersey theater suffered a setback when a federal judge ruled that it can't tap into two provisions of its policy with a Zurich unit to cover up to $1.9 million in pandemic-related losses, due to the policy's microorganism exclusion.

A federal judge said an iconic New Jersey theater can't get coverage for pandemic-related losses under two provisions of its Zurich insurance policy. (AP Photo/Kevin Burbach) U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti ruled Friday that coverage is unavailable to Count Basie Theatre Inc. under the business income and civil authority coverage provisions of its insurance policy with Zurich American...

