GAO Says Private Info Aided Booz Allen On $372M Navy Deal

By Daniel Wilson (December 20, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has backed a protest over a $371.9 million U.S. Navy support services task order, saying the Navy wrongly found information provided to Booz Allen Hamilton by former Navy officers didn't unfairly advantage the company. A Navy investigation unreasonably concluded that the role two recently retired former Navy captains played in helping to prepare Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.'s proposal for the disputed deal did not involve nonpublic information that gave the company an unfair leg up over Serco Inc., the GAO said in a Dec. 6 decision released Monday. "The record before our Office shows that BAH...

