Lesotho Wants German Co.'s €50M Enforcement Suit Tossed

By Caroline Simson (December 20, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Lesotho is fighting against the enforcement of a €50 million ($56.37 million) arbitral award issued to a German renewable energy company it says was the result of an unauthorized contract it knew nothing about until it was too late. The Kingdom of Lesotho filed a motion to dismiss the litigation lodged by Frazer Solar GMBH earlier this year in a federal district court in Washington, D.C., arguing on Friday that a court order enforcing the award would have "catastrophic" consequences for its public finances and economy. The African country said a preliminary investigation into the pact, which was allegedly signed in...

