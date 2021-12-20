Pension Fund Fights Sanctions Bid In ERISA Row

By Beverly Banks (December 20, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- A union pension fund urged a New Jersey federal court on Monday to deny a painting company's request for sanctions, which accused the fund's counsel of delaying litigation to obtain more withdrawal liability payments, saying the company's accusation is based on "fantastical speculation." The International Painters and Allied Trades Industry Pension Fund filed a response opposing Allied Painting & Decorating Inc.'s motion for sanctions. The company is seeking reversal of an arbitration award requiring it to pay over $400,000 in withdrawal liability claims. "Without any evidence, plaintiff advances a theory which assigns an ulterior motive to the fund and its counsel —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS