WTO Dispute Roundup: US Stands Down In Olive Duty Fight

By Alex Lawson (December 20, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest glimpse of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. delegation opts not to fight a decision against its duties on Spanish olives, while disputes over government procurement and steel bars move to a more contentious stage. Live and Let Olive In a closely watched dispute, the U.S. delegation opted against appealing its loss in a dispute over duties on Spanish olives, saving the fight from the void of Geneva's currently dormant Appellate Body. A WTO panel faulted a 27% U.S. countervailing duty on Spanish olives in November, ruling that U.S. trade authorities wrongly tied olive grower...

