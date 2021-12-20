Delta Settles Suit Claiming Flight Attendant Molested Girl

By Carolina Bolado (December 20, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines has settled a lawsuit alleging one of its flight attendants sexually harassed and molested an 11-year-old girl on a cross-country flight, according to a court filing Monday. An attorney for the girl filed a notice with the Southern District of Florida saying all claims against Delta "have been amicably resolved." A spokesperson for Delta declined to comment. Representatives for the plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment. The suit, filed in March by the unnamed girl and her mother as her guardian, claims the incident took place while the girl was traveling unaccompanied on a Dec. 14, 2020...

