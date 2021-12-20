Dem Lawmakers Rip Biden For Expanding 'Remain In Mexico'

By Mike LaSusa (December 20, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic federal lawmakers on Monday criticized the Biden administration for expanding a Trump-era policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forces migrants to wait in Mexico during their immigration court cases. More than three dozen lawmakers, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, penned an open letter acknowledging that a Texas federal judge ordered the administration to restart the MPP program, better known as "Remain in Mexico," after the White House moved to end it. But they questioned why the White House seemingly doubled down on the recently rebooted program by including Haitian migrants, expanding...

