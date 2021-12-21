JPMorgan, Traders Finally Get OK On $60M Spoofing Deal

By Katryna Perera (December 21, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge gave the first green light to a $60 million settlement between JPMorgan and a class of traders who alleged they were harmed by a yearslong scheme to manipulate precious metals futures. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods granted preliminary approval on Monday, a month after he denied the settlement, citing a number of potential issues with the proposed deal. In November, Judge Woods instructed the parties to provide additional information about how the settlement fund would be disbursed. The settlement, if finalized, would end six consolidated investor lawsuits against JPMorgan and three of its former traders....

