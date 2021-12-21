EEOC Claims Georgia Co. Fired Its CFO Over His Depression

By Morgan Conley (December 21, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based fabrication, coating and assembly company illegally discriminated against its chief financial officer by firing him after he sought treatment for severe depression, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges in a new lawsuit. According to the EEOC's complaint filed Monday in Georgia federal court, J. Bryant Beeland began working for Ranew's Cos. LLC and several of its related businesses in 2011 and had been promoted to CFO but was fired in October 2018. The EEOC alleges that company leadership voiced support for Beeland to seek treatment for his illness and encouraged him to take all the time he needed,...

