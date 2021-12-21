Insurer Says Georgia Firm Hid Ties To Tax Scheme

By Madison Arnold (December 21, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Westport Insurance Corp. wants its policy covering a Georgia legal services firm thrown out, saying the firm lied on policy applications and is named in a proposed class action. Westport sued Kowan & Cordon LLC and a member of the firm, Aaron J. Kowan, in Georgia federal court Monday, saying the firm should be responsible for its own defense and indemnity. The company argues that the firm misrepresented several connections to other businesses when applying for insurance coverage. "Westport recently discovered that Kowan & Cordon failed to disclose Kowan's involvement in several outside business interests. If Kowan & Cordon had accurately...

