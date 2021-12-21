Insurer Wants Out Of Pub Stabbing Injury Suit

By Hope Patti (December 21, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Crum & Forster unit says it has no duty to defend an Illinois bar in an underlying suit brought by a customer who was stabbed by another patron, claiming the allegations are precluded by the policy language. Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance says in a suit filed Monday that the incident at Spike's Pub & Grub in Belleville, Illinois, does not meet the requirements of its policy's insuring agreement, and even if it had, coverage would be barred by the total liquor liability exclusion. "CFSIC has determined through its coverage investigation that it owes no obligation to defend or indemnify...

