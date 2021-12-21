New Balance 'Made In USA' Claim Sparks New Consumer Suit

By Ivan Moreno (December 21, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- New Balance has continued to dupe consumers into buying sneakers by claiming they are made entirely in the U.S. even after the company settled similar claims in 2019, according to a proposed class action filed Monday. The six plaintiffs from six states who filed the lawsuit say they were misled by the Boston-based shoe company's advertising and would not have bought sneakers or paid a premium had they known that "as much as 30% of their components" are made outside the U.S. In 2019, the company settled a similar class action in California federal court for $750,000 from shoe buyers who...

