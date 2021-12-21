Tetra Tech Fights Tribal Immunity In Fire Cleanup Wage Row

By Morgan Conley (December 21, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A consulting and engineering services firm urged the Ninth Circuit to revive its efforts to hold a tribal entity responsible for alleged wage and hour violations during the cleanup of wildfire damage on reservation land, arguing a district court ruling rendered a provision of its contract with the tribe "meaningless." Tetra Tech Inc. told the appeals court in its opening brief Monday that a worker hired to monitor the handling of tribal resources and artifacts during debris cleanup in an area destroyed by the 2018 Camp Fire was hired by the Mechoopda Cultural Resource Preservation Enterprise, not Tetra Tech. It also...

