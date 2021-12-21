Italy Still Can't Escape Claim Over Offshore Oil Project

By Caroline Simson (December 21, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- An international tribunal has again rejected Italy's bid to nix a high-profile arbitration over the country's decision to ban oil and gas projects off its coastline, this time on the basis of a September decision in Europe striking down the arbitration provision in an underlying treaty for intra-EU disputes. The U.K.-based Rockhopper Exploration PLC said Tuesday that the tribunal rejected Italy's request to reconsider its 2019 decision rejecting the country's initial jurisdictional challenge, based on a 2018 ruling from Europe's highest court nixing arbitration clauses in intra-EU bilateral investment treaties. In this most recent ruling, the tribunal made similar findings with...

