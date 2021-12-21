Elon Musk Can't Shake Tesla Critic's Defamation Fight

By Tiffany Hu (December 21, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- Elon Musk was dealt a loss in a defamation lawsuit brought by a Tesla short seller who Musk said had "almost killed" a company employee when a California appellate court ruled that the comment was not protected by the state's anti-SLAPP law. In an opinion issued Monday, a panel of the California Court of Appeal's First Appellate District upheld a trial court's order that statements the Tesla CEO made in an email stating that Randeep Hothi harassed and "almost killed Tesla employees" in an attempt to investigate the electric-car maker was not within the protection of California's anti-SLAPP statute, which bars...

