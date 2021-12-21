Facebook Scores Judge Albright's 1st Alice Ax

By Andrew Karpan (December 21, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- Facebook scored an extraordinarily rare win from Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright when he ruled shortly before trial that a research company's patent on navigating websites did not cover anything that was eligible for a patent, the first time he has made such a ruling since being appointed to the bench. The Waco judge quietly canceled the scheduled jury trial on Dec. 6, the same day he heard arguments from Facebook Inc. lawyers that claimed the single patent asserted by the patent licensing arm of the Usability Sciences Corp. wasn't valid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, which...

