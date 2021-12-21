DC Circ. Revives Muslim Family's Case Over Airport Search

By Khorri Atkinson (December 21, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Muslim family can have another go at their lawsuit alleging they are on a terrorist watchlist due to intrusive and unconstitutional airport searches by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, undoing a lower court ruling that the Jibril family failed to establish an imminent threat of future injury. A three-judge panel rejected the government's argument that the Jibrils, a family of U.S. citizens, had no case because they failed to prove they were planning to travel again soon and hadn't been subjected to enough in-depth searches to sustain their suspicion and watchlist claim. The government...

