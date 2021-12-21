Centrist Dems Want Security-Based Levies Peeled Back

By Alex Lawson (December 21, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- Fourteen Democratic lawmakers called on the Biden administration to walk back Trump-era national security tariffs Tuesday, arguing the levies imposed against close allies are undermining the White House's goal of tackling Chinese-driven overcapacity. Former President Donald Trump set a 25% levy on steel and 10% tariff on aluminum in March 2018 using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, a Cold War-era law that allows for trade restrictions on national security grounds. The Biden administration has mostly kept those tariffs in place but recently struck a deal with the European Union to swap the duty for an import quota system. A letter...

