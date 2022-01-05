'Possibilities' Can't Halt Virus Coverage Case, 2nd Circ. Told

By Shawn Rice (January 5, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Two deli owners asked the Second Circuit in oral arguments Wednesday to stay their appeal in their suit seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses, saying New York's highest court could take on a similar case, but Cincinnati Insurance argued that the "stacks of possibilities" aren't enough to grant the restaurants' request. The owners of two delis asked the Second Circuit to pause their appeal in a dismissed suit seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) The owners of Rye Ridge Delis, located in New York and Connecticut, pressed the appellate court to stay the appeal of the dismissal of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS