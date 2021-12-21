DPD Drivers Lose Bid For Employee Status At Tribunal Appeal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 21, 2021, 11:21 PM GMT) -- Two DPD delivery drivers lost their bid on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that they were not employees of the company because under their contracts they are free to substitute themselves for other drivers. Naomi Ellenbogen QC, a judge on the Employment Appeal Tribunal, dismissed an appeal from the two DPD drivers against a ruling in the lower tribunal that they are not proper employees because their contracts with DPD allow them to make substitutes between different drivers carrying out different jobs. This freedom to substitute drivers goes against the idea of so-called personal performance in an employer-employee relationship — that...

