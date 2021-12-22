Ill. Racetrack Hawthorne Hit With Suit Over Security Scans

By Lauraann Wood (December 22, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois resident has launched a proposed class suit against Hawthorne Race Course, one of the nation's oldest horse racetracks, claiming it requires patrons to submit to body security scans that violate their biometric privacy rights. Illinois resident Arviol Mala claimed last week that Hawthorne Race Course Inc. has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using a facial recognition security system that scans, collects, stores and shares visitors' facial geometry without first having proper policies and consent in place. "To this day, due to [Hawthorne's] failure to comply with BIPA's disclosure requirements, [Mala] is unaware of the status of...

