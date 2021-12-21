Tuna Giants' Price-Fixing Admissions Made Public In MDL

By Nadia Dreid (December 21, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- After declaring StarKist civilly liable for its role in an industrywide conspiracy to fix the price of canned tuna, a California federal judge has made public details of exactly what the companies admitted to through filings made by the suing seafood buyers. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw filed an unredacted version of the buyers' motion for partial summary judgment — originally filed back in 2019 — on Monday, on the heels of his ruling declaring that StarKist's guilty plea in a parallel criminal probe means that the company is civilly liable for its role in the plot to fix the price of tuna....

