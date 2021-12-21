Joint Venture's $4.53B Poultry Deal Faces DOJ Scrutiny

By J. Edward Moreno (December 21, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- Plans for a joint venture between food and agriculture companies Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. to buy poultry producer Sanderson Farms Inc. for $4.53 billion have hit a snag with the disclosure of a "second request" for information by the U.S. Department of Justice, pausing the merger review clock and putting the deal under the microscope. Sanderson Farms disclosed in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Tuesday that it and its parent company, Walnut Sycamore Holdings LLC, received a second request from the Justice Department relating to the transaction, which was announced in August. On Oct. 18, the two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS