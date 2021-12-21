Northrop Wants L3 Barred From $544M Navy Jammer Deal

By Daniel Wilson (December 21, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- Northrop Grumman has protested the U.S. Navy's refusal to reopen competition or disqualify L3Harris from a $544.4 million jammer contract, alleging the Navy wrongly ignored a conflict of interest and L3's failure to comply with a key requirement of the deal. The U.S. Government Accountability Office had found errors in the Navy's award of the disputed contract to L3 Technologies Inc. Communications Systems-West, but the Navy has mostly ignored the watchdog's recommendations and continued to push ahead with its "illegal" contract award, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. — Mission Systems said in a complaint unsealed on Tuesday. "The Navy should exclude L3Harris...

