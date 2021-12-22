Hilton Suit Says Insurer Failed To Pay For Hurricane Damage

By Hope Patti (December 22, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- A Hilton property told a Louisiana federal judge that its insurer unlawfully failed to honor its policy, claiming that the hotel has not received full compensation for damages sustained after two hurricanes in 2020 despite providing ample evidence of loss. Tru by Hilton argued Monday that it is entitled to recover all benefits under its policy with Gotham Insurance Co., but the insurer "has failed to timely and reasonably adjust the loss and respond to the formal proof." Gotham issued an insurance policy with replacement cost value coverage to the Lake Charles, Louisiana-based hotel, with a policy period of March 2020...

